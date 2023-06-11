[Watch] AEW star powerbombs guest through a table at a wedding

A popular AEW star recently crashed a wedding and attacked a couple of the guests. The star in question is Brian Cage.

The Machine is one of the most experienced wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling. He has been in the pro wrestling business since 2004. Cage has competed in a plethora of independent promotions and made a mark in TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling).

Back in 2009, The Machine competed in Florida Championship Wrestling, which was then the developmental territory of WWE.

Recently during a wedding, one of the guests was giving a speech. The speech though seemed a little off. The person was spewing a lot of words but it made little to no sense. His speech came to a halt when it was announced that an AEW star was making his way to the marriage hall. The wrestler was none other than Brian Cage.

Cage came out in his wrestling gear and immediately took out one of the guests. He then grabbed the one who was struggling to give his speech and power-bombed him through a table.

The Machine was then handed over a championship. Cage took the belt and invited the groom and handed it over to him.

Given the fact that Cage showed up in his wrestling gear, it is safe to assume that this was a pre-planned stunt.

The wrestling veteran is currently signed with AEW. His faction, The Embassy is the reigning ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions. The faction's latest defense was at the most recent Honor Club TV tapings against the team of Action Andretti, AR Fox, and Darius Martin.

AEW star Brian Cage is expecting a baby soon

Recently, Brian Cage's wife Melissa Santos took to Instagram to announce that the couple is expecting their second child in a matter of six months.

"Soooooo, what had happened was. 🤣🤣 Baby Cage is coming to a ring near you. #Novemberbaby #mommyof2 #pregnancyannouncement," Melissa Santos wrote.

The AEW star is already a father of two children. His first child was born to his previous wife. He and Melissa already have given birth to a baby girl back in 2018.

What was your reaction to Cage crashing a wedding? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes