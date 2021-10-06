5 AEW Superstars who you didn't know are fathers

A lot of AEW's top stars are fathers. From veterans like Chris Jericho and Paul Wight to the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley.

There are quite a few superstars on the male AEW roster who are fathers and fans don't realize it; more so than the women on the roster, most of whom are relatively young

This list looks at five male AEW superstars you probably didn't know are fathers:

#5. Brian Cage – The AEW star is a father to two children

Brian Cage is an experienced wrestler who's been with AEW for almost two years now. The AEW star made his name on the independent scene, as well as Lucha Underground and IMPACT Wrestling.

Most recently, Cage was written off AEW TV after getting kicked out of Team Taz. While away, he's likely been with his wife Melissa Santos, and his daughter Skylar Faith Button.

Cage is a father of two children, with his first son Noah Wycoff from a previous marriage. He had a daughter with Melissa in 2018 before eventually marrying her in 2019.

Cage met Melissa during their run at Lucha Underground, where she was the ring announcer. They began dating in 2016, and married three years later.

Brian Cage recently found himself in hot water after his wife commented that he's being misused in AEW. She said:

"You see, Brian Cage is a Superstar. Those people who know him from indies, IMPACT, Lucha Underground, where I met him, know that he's a superstar. All you have to do is Google him and watch all his matches. He's a superstar and he's being misused right now," said Melissa Santos.

Brian Cage soon clarified that Melissa was simply sharing her opinion about how he was being utilized by AEW; it didn't mean he was unhappy in the promotion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh