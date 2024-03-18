[Watch] AEW star reunites with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

A current AEW star just reunited with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and brought back memories. Hogan and this star have a lot of history together.

The star in question is Ric Flair. The Nature Boy surprised the wrestling world last year when he made his AEW debut to greet his long-time friend, Sting, ahead of his retirement match at Revolution. It was later announced that Flair had signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. He was last seen on TV before Sting’s final match at Revolution.

Taking to Instagram story, Ric Flair shared a video of himself with Hogan posing for pictures with fans at the Chicago Sports Spectacular store.

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

Ric was in his usual attire, with his trademark blazer, and Hogan sporting a black t-shirt and his bandana. It was great to see these two legends together once again, and the fans definitely seemed to love it, going by the video.

It is yet to be seen when and how The Nature Boy will make his entry back into AEW again. With Sting now retired, he needs to find new ways to be involved with the company.

Hulk Hogan names WWE star Randy Orton as the ‘Ultimate Wrestler’

Hulk Hogan has seen a lot of wrestlers during his time, but he has revealed that Randy Orton is the ‘perfect’ and ‘ultimate wrestler.’

Orton has been having a great run ever since his return in November of last year. The Hulkster gave his opinion on The Viper in the latest episode of A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends series.

He said:

"He's like the ultimate wrestler. He's perfect. His look, his size, his work, his timing, his interviews. Everything is perfect."

The Viper returned at the Survivor Series event in great shape and has been in the main event scene ever since. He will be at WrestleMania 40 and will take on Logan Paul and Kevin Owens in a triple threat match for the United States Championship.