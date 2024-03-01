Hulk Hogan says current WWE star is "perfect" and "the ultimate wrestler"

Hulk Hogan is widely viewed as one of the most successful wrestlers ever. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently showered praise on one of his former opponents, Randy Orton, describing him as "the ultimate wrestler."

Orton joined WWE in 2000 before making his main roster debut two years later. After joining forces with Batista, Ric Flair, and Triple H in the Evolution faction, he went on to become a main-event star on his own.

The latest episode of A&E's Biography: WWE Legends series focused on The Viper's career. Toward the end of the episode, Hogan gave his honest thoughts on the current WWE star:

"He's like the ultimate wrestler. He's perfect. His look, his size, his work, his timing, his interviews. Everything is perfect."

Fellow WWE legend Mick Foley also praised Orton while reflecting on the 43-year-old's accomplishments:

"The legacy of Randy Orton is really simple. He's a performer who stood the test of time and deserves to be in the discussion for the greatest wrestler of his generation."

Orton has won 14 world titles, the same number as his long-time mentor and boss Triple H. He only needs to win two more world championships to match the record of 16, which is jointly held by John Cena and Ric Flair.

Hulk Hogan would like to face Randy Orton again

In 2006, Hulk Hogan defeated Randy Orton at SummerSlam in what turned out to be The Hulkster's last WWE match.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in 2023, Hogan named Orton as the wrestler he wants to face if he ever makes an in-ring comeback:

"If I wasn't all beat to hell, I'd love to get in the ring with Randy. We could still tear it down in the main event. Randy could call it in the ring, and he could adjust to my style to make sure it worked perfectly. He's just so good. He can work with veterans and the newer guys, too."

In the immediate future, Orton looks set to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7. Paul attacked The Apex Predator in the Men's Elimination Chamber match last week, costing him an opportunity at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

