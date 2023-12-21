Hulk Hogan reveals which current WWE Superstar he would return to face

Hulk Hogan has revealed the name of the WWE Superstar he would like to return to the ring against if he's able to wrestle one more match.

Hogan is regarded as one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He wrestled some of the top names in the business from 1977 - 2012, including Randy Orton. The Hulkster and The Viper locked up at the 2006 SummerSlam, and the match ended with Hogan defeating Orton.

The Immortal One has expressed interest in returning to action, but unfortunately, his health issues will likely prevent that from happening. The Hall of Famer spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week and named Randy Orton as the wrestler he'd want to face if he ever returns.

"If I wasn’t all beat to hell, I’d love to get in the ring with Randy. We could still tear it down in the main event. Randy could call it in the ring, and he could adjust to my style to make sure it worked perfectly. He’s just so good. He can work with veterans and the newer guys, too. He knows how to pivot both ways in the ring. He understands wrestling in a way very few do. That’s why he is making masterpieces in the ring," he said.

Hogan has also wrestled Orton's father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr., in singles matches. They both were inducted into the 2005 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

The first Hogan vs. Orton Jr. match saw Hulk retain the WWE Championship by DQ at the inaugural Saturday Night's Main Event on May 11, 1985.

Vince McMahon allegedly disallowed WWE legend to face Hulk Hogan

Jake Roberts and Hulk Hogan made their names in the same era, but they actually never had a major TV feud.

The Snake and The Hulkster have four singles matches on record, according to Cagematch. Hogan retained the WWE Championship by countout at a live event on December 30, 1986, then by pinfall at live events on January 29 and February 28, 1987. Their last singles bout appears to be Hogan's win on January 17, 1992.

Roberts recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and claimed former WWE boss Vince McMahon did not want the fans to cheer for him out of fear he would out-shine Hogan.

"We only wrestled twice. The fans were chanting ‘DDT, DDT’ and Vince [McMahon] didn’t want the crowd split. It was 50-50 man, one was in Montreal at the Forum, and the other one was at—Rhode Island, Providence," he said.

It's interesting to note that two of the aforementioned Roberts vs. Hogan matches took place in Providence, Rhode Island, at the Civic Center. There is no match between the two on record at The Forum in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, but the February 1987 match took place at the Winnipeg Arena in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

What did you think of Randy Orton vs. Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2006? Do you think Hogan has anything to offer the WWE storylines today? Sound off in the comments below!