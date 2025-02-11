WATCH: AEW star Saraya shows off bold new look while on hiatus

AEW star Saraya is not one to be shy when it comes to fashion, and she has captured attention once again. This time, she showcased a bold new look during her hiatus from the ring.

The former WWE star has been away from the ring for various reasons, but she has been enjoying her life on the sidelines. The last time she was seen on TV was when she was involved in a program with Harley Cameron. Her last match took place on 8 October 2024, when she wrestled in a #1 Contendership Four-Way match. Since then, there has been no action from her side.

She has now taken to Instagram to show off her latest outfit as she is attending the New York Fashion Week. Posting numerous pictures and videos, she wrote:

“Final look for NYFW but not my final form 😏 Top - @hercipher Skirt - @alienearthdesign Shoes - @mashizanofficial Hair - @nettyjordan Stylist - @styledbypaigej Glam and pics - @zac_phoenix.”

Saraya teases a move back to WWE

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya is one of the most well-known wrestlers in AEW, but her contract is set to expire in September.

She was interviewed by TMZ a few weeks ago, where she expressed her love for her former workplace and suggested that she might return there someday.

“I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW,” Saraya said.

Despite not featuring heavily, the former WWE star won the biggest women’s title in AEW in 2023 when she won the Women’s Title at All In at Wembley Stadium. Since then, she has struggled to reach her desired heights.

That might be one reason why she might want to go back to WWE, given that her career has stalled in AEW, and there appear to be no short-term plans for her.

