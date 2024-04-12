[Watch] Anna Jay stole a kiss from popular AEW star on live TV

Anna Jay stole a kiss from a top AEW star on live TV during the latest edition of Dynamite. The talent in question is Mariah May.

The Glamour has quickly emerged as a key player in the women's division of the Jacksonville-based promotion. She signed with AEW in November 2023, introduced as a superfan of Toni Storm. May, like The Timeless One, had made her name in World Wonder Ring Stardom prior to joining the All Elite roster.

Over the following months, the English star became Storm's protege and even helped the latter retain her title against Deonna Purrazzo at Revolution 2023. Despite failing to stop Thunder Rosa from becoming the next challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship, May returned to winning ways by defeating Anna Jay on the April 10, 2024 edition of Dynamite.

The two women had squared off earlier this year on the February 23, 2024, episode of Rampage in a bout that also saw The Fighting Princess secure the victory. During that match, May had planted a kiss on Jay. The former Dark Order member retaliated by similarly kissing May during their rematch on Dynamite in Charleston, West Virginia.

AEW star Queen Aminata wants a rematch against Anna Jay

Queen Aminata has impressed viewers of All Elite Wrestling with her in-ring performances in recent weeks. After several appearances on Dark and Dark: Elevation since 2021, she was revealed to have officially signed with the promotion earlier this year.

Aminata defeated Anna Jay on the February 16, 2024, edition of Rampage, earning her first major win in AEW. Fans online praised the competitors' chemistry in the squared circle. Queen Aminata took to Twitter/X to share her views on the former Jericho Appreciation Society member, stating that she was interested in facing Jay again.

"Indeed that chemistry was chemistrying lol and I can’t wait to share the ring with this f@t @** Bad attitude babe again @annajay___," wrote Aminata.

Queen Aminata had words of praise for her opponent, Anna Jay

Besides AEW, Jay has also been competing on ROH, where she has faced the likes of Nikita and the Artist of Stardom Champion Mina Shirakawa.

