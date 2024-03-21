[WATCH] Breathtaking footage of fans passionately chanting for former WWE star outside AEW show

Pro wrestling fans know how to hype up their favorite stars. Recent footage of people passionately chanting former WWE star Mercedes Mone's name outside an AEW show has gone viral on the internet.

After several months of speculation, Mone made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business on March 13, 2024. Upon her arrival, The CEO said she joined the Jacksonville-based company to start a global revolution. The multi-time women's champion also appeared on this week's show, addressing the audience.

Following the latest edition of Dynamite, fans crowded the arena's parking lot just to get a glimpse of Mone. On Twitter, the former WWE star shared a video of people religiously chanting her name and expressed her reaction to it.

"I'm lovin' all the LOVE from @AEW fans. I can't wait for next week. #AEWDynamite Cuz we're all #CEO," Mone wrote.

You can view the breathtaking video posted by Mone below:

Bully Ray has some advice for AEW star Mercedes Mone

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray gave a piece of advice to Mercedes Mone. He asked her not to overuse the 'CEO' moniker, fearing it might lose its essence.

"I noticed that she does the 'CEO' thing a lot. I don't think she needs to do it a lot. It's already caught on. They are on board, Mercedes. They are gonna say CEO. Do it once and make it mean something. Either open up with it or close with it. I think closing up with it is a lot stronger. You got it on your coat when you come out, you have it spray painted on the back of your hair. Mercedes looks like a million bucks! She looks like a megastar out there. She really stands out [from] a lot of other talent."

The former Sasha Banks has been on All Elite Wrestling TV for just two weeks, and it seems she has already chosen her rival. Last week, she saved Willow Nightingale from TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue, igniting a potential feud in the process. She may even pursue Hart's TBS Championship in the coming months.

