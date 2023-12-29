Watch: Bryan Danielson breaks down in tears backstage

In an emotional backstage moment, Bryan Danielson broke into tears following his defeat against Eddie Kingston in the AEW Continental Classic. The emotion was evident as Danielson expressed his feelings about his loss and future in the wrestling world.

Post-match, Danielson was seen backstage sitting on the floor. He was asked about his plans in 2024, but the 42-year-old star responded:

“He is not worried about 2024 but is focused on what is happening now, inside me.”

As he spoke, tears started flowing from his eyes. Danielson said he believes in feeling his emotions deeply.

"I meditate so I can feel everything truly," he explained.

He said most people in the world pretend in some way. But he meditates to avoid lying to himself. Danielson then honestly talked about his wrestling career:

“In the deep I know I am the best wrestler in the world, and people like Eddie cannot defeat him,” Bryan Danielson added. (via AEW)

Danielson said he has been in the AEW for a while now, and he has gone after championship after championship but has lost every time. He began to explain that he didn't see the point of deceiving himself as the best wrestler in the world.

Bryan Danielson showed his class at AEW Continental Classic but couldn't cross the line

Overwhelmed by emotion, Danielson shouted and left abruptly. This raw, emotional moment gave fans a unique glimpse into the mind of a star wrestler like Danielson. It showed the physical and mental struggles these athletes go through. His journey of passion and determination continues to inspire countless wrestling fans.

Yesterday at the AEW Continental Classic, fans witnessed a high-stake match between Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston. From the start of the match, Kingston has the upper hand. There were moments when Danielson took advantage and attacked Eddie, but he survived somehow. At last, Kingston gave a powerbomb to Danielson and defeated him via pinfall.