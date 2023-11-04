[Watch] Bryan Danielson challenges 35-year-old star to a surprise rematch despite serious injury

Bryan Danielson is out of action because of a fractured orbital bone. While the wrestling world has been worried about when Danielson will return, the American Dragon has proven that he is looking forward to getting back in the ring with a surreal promo - where he calls out Kazuchika Okada. Danielson was injured during a tag team match where he and Claudio Castagnoli were up against Orange Cassidy and Okada on AEW Dynamite.

The promo not only plays out his plans to return but has The American Dragon reveal where and when the audience should be able to see him in the ring - Wrestle Kingdom 18, on January 4, at the Tokyo Dome. Danielson, sporting an eye bandage, challenged Okada with a chilling threat - that he would 'break his arm' at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

"Okada, you and I have been in the ring two times. And two times, I have won, and two times, you have broken my bones. The last time, two orbital fractures, the first time, you broke my arm. What happened after you broke my arm? I wrestled for ten minutes and I tapped you out. Because no matter how many bones you break, you can't break my heart and you can't break my spirit."

He continued:

"I do have revenge on my mind, and that's why I am challenging you. Right now, for Wrestle Kingdom, for January 4, at the Tokyo Dome, you and me, one-on-one, and I am going to get my revenge. I am gonna break your arm. I am going to break your right arm. And you will never be able to do the Rainmaker," Bryan said.

Expand Tweet

Danielson and Okada have been in a feud for a while, and with the injuries mounting for Bryan Danielson, this one is getting all the more personal and interesting.

Tony Khan feared Bryan Danielson's previous injury would end his career

Bryan Danielson was having an astonishing run in AEW, but it was brought to a screeching halt because of the injury to his orbital bone that he suffered while in a match involving Okada. Danielson, like any other professional wrestler, is not new to injuries.

The previous one that he suffered, a concussion a year ago, led AEW's top booker, Tony Khan, to worry that Bryan Danielson's career was over. However, he bounced back, until his latest injury. It remains to be seen whether Brian Danielson will be able to keep his date at Wrestle Kingdom and what will happen next.

What do you think? Will Okada respond to the call out? Tell us your predictions in the comments section.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here