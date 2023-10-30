Tony Khan feared former WWE Champion's AEW career was over after concussion - Reports

Tony Khan once thought that an injury would end the career of one of his brightest stars. He even spoke about it to Dave Meltzer, Uncle Dave revealed during an interaction.

That bright star is none other than Bryan Danielson, one of the most over professional wrestlers - and someone who legit had the crowd behind him in the past. Danielson has had an incredible run in AEW, but he's currently out of action due to his orbital bone injury requiring surgery.

Dave Meltzer, on the Wrestling Observer Radio, shared that Khan had revealed to him that he was worried Danielson's previous concussion injury - which happened last year - could have ended his career.

"I mean, he’ll (Bryan Danielson) do these incredible matches for a while, and then he gets hurt. He lays out for a couple of months and comes back. When he had the concussion last year, I mean there was fear that was it, and he may not be able to come back. Tony Khan even said once that, you know ‘I was at this point that I may have to pay him for the remainder of his contract and just accept that, you know it’s over because of the concussion,'” said Meltzer. (H/T Ringsidenews.com)

Danielson's orbital bone injury happened during his tag-team match with Claudio Castagnoli, where the duo battled against AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and NJPW star Kazuchika Okada.

Is Tony Khan about to sign Rhonda Rousey?

Tony Khan is always looking to sign new and big names on the roster. This year, he has got the likes of Adam Copeland and Ric Flair - though what role the latter will play is still unclear.

There are now rumors that Khan is looking to sign up Rhoda Rousey, one of the few MMA fighters who have also had a WWE run. Rousey had a good run in WWE, and also starred in Hollywood movies like the Fast & Furious franchise, but has seemingly parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion. Dave Meltzer recently weighed in on whether AEW would sign her up and spoke about the financial aspect of it.

