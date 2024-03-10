[Watch] Bryan Danielson confronts former WWE name who he last faced almost 15 years ago

The former WWE world champion, Bryan Danielson, had a little face-off with one of his old rivals, as they last squared off nearly 15 years ago and currently don't like each other.

The former WWE name in question is Nigel McGuinness. Nigel is best known for his time as a wrestler in Ring of Honor. Following the end of his in-ring career, he shifted to the commentary desk. He served as a commentator in the Stamford-based promotion from 2016 to 2022 before his release.

Nigel is currently a color commentator on AEW's Saturday show, Collision. Fans on the internet have been loving his energy on the desk, especially his shots at Bryan Danielson. Nigel constantly calls Bryan "Brittle Danielson" during his matches, and the shots have continued for several months now.

After months of taking shots, Nigel was finally confronted by The American Dragon during his match against Shane Taylor on the most recent episode of Collision. Danielson gave a death stare to McGuinness at the ringside as he was told to go back inside the ring.

The internet wrestling community has been speculating that Nigel's continuous shots could lead to an eventual match between the two in the future.

It will be the first match between the two in nearly 15 years after their last bout in ROH.

