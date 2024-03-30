[Watch] Bryan Danielson uses WWE's intellectual property outside AEW

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, surprisingly used something that currently belongs to the Stamford-based promotion as an intellectual property during his entrance for a match outside AEW.

At the recent CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas event, Bryan Danielson teamed up with his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, and Claudio Castagnoli, along with Matt Sydal to take on Mistico, Blue Panther, Volador Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero.

Before the match, the members of the Blackpool Combat Club made their separate entrances at the Arena Mexico. The most notable entrance, however, happened to be of Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon came out to a huge pop with the crowd chanting, "YES! YES!". Danielson also joined in and did 'YES!' gestures, which is WWE's intellectual property.

During his time in WWE, Danielson was known as Daniel Bryan, and his 'YES Movement' took the world by storm at one point. After signing with AEW, Bryan stopped doing the 'YES!' chants despite the crowd chanting the same. It would be interesting to see if The American Dragon uses the 'YES!' chants more often in the Tony Khan-led promotion as well.

Bryan Danielson is set for a dream match at the upcoming AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View

Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, has been putting on classic matches ever since he made his AEW debut back in 2021. At the upcoming Dynasty Pay-Per-View in April, The American Dragon is scheduled to go one-on-one against the talented Will Ospreay. The match was made official after their recent unexpected confrontation.

Danielson vs. Ospreay is undoubtedly a dream match that many people would want to see. It remains to be seen what events transpire in what is supposed to be a five-star classic at the AEW Dynasty 2024 Pay-Per-View.

