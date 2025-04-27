[Watch] Buddy Matthews looks RIPPED as he trains with Rhea Ripley amid AEW absence

Buddy Matthews is still absent from AEW television, but that doesn't mean he's just sitting around. The Hounds of Hell member recently posted a montage of himself and his wife, WWE's Rhea Ripley, working out, and they're both looking ripped.

Matthews has been out of action since suffering an injury in his failed challenge for the Continental Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. He's been enjoying his life at home throughout his recovery, as evidenced by his frequent updates on social media, which often include Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator has been dealing with her own setbacks in WWE, but she and Buddy Matthews are working through them by pumping iron together. The two teamed up to show off their weight training techniques and their sculpted bodies in a new Instagram reel. Check it out below:

"💪☀️“Sunday Funday Armday” 💪☀️ Living the Dream working out 💪 with my smoke show 🔥 of a wife 👰 wearing a bikini 👙 by the pool with the kids swimming in a mansion 🏠 - life’s good! 😛," Buddy wrote.

Buddy Matthews sends supportive message following Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 41 loss

Rhea Ripley suffered a tough loss at WrestleMania 41. She and Bianca Belair both fell against WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY at The Show of Shows, and Ripley took home some bumps and bruises as well.

After The Eradicator showed off her bruised face on social media, Buddy Matthews provided some words of encouragement to let his wife know that he still found her attractive, no matter how bad a beating she had taken:

"Still s**y as f**k!!!!!" Matthews wrote.

Despite working for rival companies, Ripley and Matthews have continued to flaunt their relationship on Instagram. The two took the opportunity to celebrate their honeymoon in their home country of Australia following Buddy's injury, and you can check that out here.

