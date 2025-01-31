WATCH: Charlotte Flair trained with multiple top AEW stars ahead of anticipated WWE return

A current champion and other AEW stars were spotted training with the former WWE Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, ahead of her Royal Rumble return. The clip of both the top female stars together has been going viral.

The current AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May and The Gunns were seen training with Charlotte Flair at a wrestling school. Charlotte recently announced that she will return to WWE after a long absence at the Royal Rumble PLE this weekend. She has also been training and preparing for a return from injury for the past few months.

In a recent viral clip, Charlotte could be seen training inside the ring while AEW stars Mariah May, Austin, and Colten Gunn were standing on the ring apron. The Queen is seen taking bumps inside the squared circle with a male training partner.

The clip can be seen below:

The clip is from the Flatback Wrestling School, where Charlotte made an appearance in December 2024 and shared a photo with her training partners on X/Twitter as well:

WWE analyst wants a dream match for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

WWE analyst Sam Roberts pitched a dream match scenario for The Queen ahead of her return at Royal Rumble. Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts said he wants Charlotte vs. the current WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, at WrestleMania 41:

"There were rumors over the last week about there being a plan for Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania. I mean, some people were like, 'Oh, that's the first I've heard about it this week.' Other people listen to Notsam Wrestling and know that I've said that for months. That's the WrestleMania match that I want — Charlotte versus Tiffany Stratton."

Moreover, many have speculated that Charlotte might win the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match after her return announcement. What transpires this weekend at the PLE remains to be seen.

