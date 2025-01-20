"That's the WrestleMania match" - WWE personality talks about Charlotte Flair's impending return

After healing from injuries she sustained at the Tribute to the Troops edition of WWE SmackDown in late 2023, Charlotte Flair is supposedly ready for a massive comeback. The Queen will face Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, says Sam Roberts.

On the latest episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts articulated the impending return of Charlotte Flair. He is certain The Queen will be back to win her 15th world title this WrestleMania season.

Roberts claimed that he had talked about this potential match for months and believed it was the only way WWE could go with Flair's return. He acknowledged the possibility of her being revealed as the "mystery attacker" of Jade Cargill but added that he does not see it happening:

Trending

"There were rumors over the last week about there being a plan for Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania. I mean, some people were like, 'Oh, that's the first I've heard about it this week.' Other people listen to Notsam Wrestling and know that I've said that for months. That's the WrestleMania match that I want — Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton. Of course there are people who are saying Charlotte Flair might be the one that did in Jade Cargill, that threw her on the car, but I don't see that." [From 1:00:42 to 1:01:10]

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the first SmackDown episode of 2025 to claim her first world title in WWE, one year after her main roster debut.

Tiffany Stratton may have a few big names to fend off besides Charlotte Flair, a WWE legend comments

Mark Henry recently noted that Nia Jax is not going to let it slide that Tiffany Stratton swerved her. He believes Stratton needs a muscle.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry claimed that The Buff Barbie is very similar to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in that both of them are natural heels. Henceforth, the company should not consider turning the new champion babyface, which also means that she needs help from someone else:

"Oh, snap! Now she's gonna have to deal with Nia," Mark Henry noted. "Nia can very easily give her the, 'Oh. Okay. Good game. I see,' or she could be like, 'You waited. You set me up. You buttered me up. You didn't care. Now I'm gonna...' — and they can go either way. But regardless of the fact, Tiffy is gonna have to have a heavy. She needs someone now to run interference. Who is that gonna be?" he wondered.

Meanwhile, her recent promo on SmackDown caught the attention of former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, fueling rumors of an in-ring return.

If you use the quotes, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback