[WATCH] Chris Jericho makes multiple terrifying botches during AEW All In

Chris Jericho was involved in one of the most anticipated matches of AEW All In 2023 when he took on Will Ospreay. Unfortunately for The Ocho, he was involved in several embarrassing botches during the bout.

You can see the botches here. The first one was particularly scary as the Demo God made a mistake with a Lionsault, nearly dropping straight on his head. The second one came up when Will Ospreay tried to lift his opponent for a Powerbomb, but Chris Jericho made a mess of the counter.

Will Ospreay eventually won the match after a grueling clash against one of the most significant names in wrestling at the biggest event in wrestling history. Despite the botches, it was an incredible match between a modern great and the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Sammy Guevara and the former leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society showed further dissension after the match, as the issues continued to grow between the two.