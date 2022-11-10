WATCH: Chris Jericho makes possible appearance on major network hilariously cosplaying as pink dinosaur in bridal dress

The inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is a man of many faces. Wrestling is not just his only forte, The Ocho hosts his own podcast, 'Talk is Jericho', he's had a taste of the life of a film star, and is also the lead singer of the heavy metal and hard rock band Fozzy. His latest avatar seemingly is a contestant in the hit reality show The Masked Singer.

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, The Masked Singer is a reality-singing show that airs on the Fox Network. On the show, celebrities hide their identities and perform for the audience. A panel of judges tries to guess the real identity of the celebrity and in the end, their true identity is revealed. The show is hosted by Nick Cannon.

Some of the notable celebrities on the show were William Shatner, Wayne Brady, and T-Pain.

This week's episode featured a special "Hall of Fame" edition. Other than Jericho, the other performers were Olympic Gold Medalist George Foreman and the Founder of Parliament-Funkadelic George Clinton.

The ROH World Champion made his first appearance on the show where he hilariously dressed up as a pink dinosaur in a bridal costume. The Ocho sang Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance.

Watch Chris Jericho's performance below.

Fans react to Chris Jericho's performance

The wrestling world was elated to see the pink dinosaur perform and swiftly guessed the celebrity's true identity.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

Fans jokingly referenced several gimmicks of Jericho and warned the judges.

Long-term fans of The Ocho remembered his former name, Moongoose McQueen. A name he used during his early days in his hard-rock and heavy-metal band, Fozzy.

Following his special performance at the Hall of Fame edition of The Masked singer, the next big event for Chris Jericho is at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view. He defends the ROH World title against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a fatal four-way match.

Were you able to guess who was under the bridal dinosaur? Let us know in the comments section below.

