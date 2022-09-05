Watch: Hilarious footage of CM Punk’s dog going into business for himself at AEW All Out

AEW World Champion CM Punk is known for a few things, being a tremendous wrestler, being straight edge, and being a dog dad to his pooch, Larry, who seemed to have a great time at the recent All Out pay-per-view.

With All Out taking place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, the new AEW World Champion decided to bring Larry along for the big occasion. However, it appears that Larry wanted a little more than just a backstage tour.

Footage has surfaced on social media of Larry going into business for himself and running wild around the ringside area before the All Out "Zero Hour" show was scheduled to take place. You can watch the clip below:

Luckily for Punk, who was watching from the top of the ramp, one of the AEW security managed to snag Larry before he decided to take another page out of his owner's playbook and dive into the crowd.

CM Punk took home both Larry and the AEW World Championship

After being demolished by Jon Moxley on the August 24th edition of Dynamite in Mox's home state of Ohio, it was time for CM Punk to gain a measure of revenge in his home state of Illinois at All Out.

Punk and Moxley faced off in a rematch from their short encounter, in what was a much longer and much bloodier affair. However, when all was said and done, it was the Straight Edge Superstar who came out on top.

By beating Moxley, Punk became only the second man in AEW history to win the World Championship on two occasions, with the other man being the one he defeated in the main event of All Out.

How long do you think CM Punk's title reign will last? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Larry was a good boy in this video? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe