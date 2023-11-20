Watch: Current AEW champion has hilarious reaction to partner's relationship reveal

AEW hosts several engaged and married couples, such as Miro & CJ Perry, Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo, and Renee Paquette & Jon Moxley. But not everyone keeps up with who is dating who, and AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks was blindsided last night by the news that his tag partner is engaged to a fellow All Elite talent.

Big Bill joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in August 2022 and has enjoyed a career resurgence over the past year. The man formerly known as Big Cass in WWE and W. Morrissey in IMPACT Wrestling teamed up with Ricky Starks to defeat FTR for the tag titles last month. It was Bill's first-ever title win in a major company.

The two defended their titles at Full Gear last night and answered questions at the media scrum following the pay-per-view. When a reporter mentioned that Big Bill was engaged to AEW interviewer Lexy Nair, Ricky Starks did a hilarious double-take.

Check out the humorous moment below:

Although Big Bill and Lexy Nair have been engaged since December last year, it seems that The Absolute One wasn't aware of his tag team partner's love life.

Ricky Starks makes cheeky reference to Big Bill's WWE gimmick on AEW Collision

'Absolute' Ricky Starks has often struggled to find success in All Elite Wrestling, but his journey took a turn for the better when he won his first AEW title alongside his unlikely partner, Big Bill. The two are now running with the AEW World Tag Team Championship and completed their first pay-per-view defense at last night's Full Gear.

Starks was on commentary this past Friday for the match between Dax Harwood and Rush on Collision. The Absolute One seemed to be having fun and even made a cheeky reference to his partner's time as Big Cass in WWE.

Starks asked commentator Kevin Kelly if he knew how tall Big Bill was. When Kelly stated that Bill was seven feet tall, The Absolute One nearly quoted Enzo Amore's famous catchphrase:

"And you can’t… never mind don't wanna go there," said Starks.

Many WWE fans will recognize the reference from Big Bill's tenure in the Stamford-based company, where he teamed with former superstar Enzo Amore. Enzo would often point out that Bill was "seven foot tall, and you can't teach that."

