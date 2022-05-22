Watch: Eric Bischoff involved in a hilarious exchange with AEW star after criticizing the company

AEW's Danhausen has already established his place as one of the most over and popular superstars within the professional wrestling fanbase.

At a recent non-AEW show, the Very Evil One engaged in a hilarious segment with Eric Bischoff. In the past, the former WCW executive has been highly critical of the AEW product and has also put Tony Khan on notice.

However, he wasn't shy about sharing the ring with Danhausen, who recently cursed the Hall of Famer.

Check out the interaction between Danhausen and Bischoff below:

Danhausen is currently teaming up with HOOK in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The duo is set to make their tag team debut at Double or Nothing when they cross paths with Tony Nese and Mark Sterling at the Buy-In.

The team known as HOOK-Hausen was formed a few weeks ago after Danhausen lost his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling against Nese.

What did Eric Bischoff say about AEW President Tony Khan in the past?

Eric Bischoff has been highly critical of Tony Khan in recent times. While appearing on the MackMania podcast, the WCW veteran asked the All Elite Wrestling President to stop comparing his company to WWE.

Bischoff said:

“I would venture to guess 99% of the people who talk about it on social media when they are constantly comparing ratings, or even statisticians that are cramming all this data in there and they’re using that data to pain the picture they want the narratives to be. That was one of the things I called Tony Khan out in the first place. Stop comparing yourself to WWE, you’re not competitive in any measurable way. But the more you try to convince people you are, the dumber you look because it’s insulting." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The former RAW GM also bashed Khan for taking constant jabs at the Stamford-based promotion. While discussing the same topic on the 83 Weeks podcast, he said the following about TK:

"So if you’re a loyal AEW fan and you want to be on that train, you’re going to do what Tony Khan does, and what a lot of top talent do on a weekly basis on social media as well as on their TV show, and you're gonna take shots and bury the competition. That’s where it comes from, and people want to pile on and then they argue about it on social media. That’s where it comes from, in my opinion."

It remains to be seen how Danhausen will be booked going forward and if he can finally get a win while teaming up with HOOK, who is regarded as one of the promotion's hottest talents at the moment.

