WATCH: Fan's hilarious impression of Jim Ross calling John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe when he turned heel for the first time in two decades to side with The Rock. Now, a fan's impression of Jim Ross commenting on the heel segment has gone viral.

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match, John Cena earned the right to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. However, Rhodes still had the dilemma of whether or not to "sell his soul" to The Rock. At the end of the show, Rhodes told The Final Boss that he would not side with him. Things then took a drastic turn when Cena turned out to be Rock's ally. The legends decimated Rhodes and left him bleeding in the middle of the ring.

Fans remember some of Jim Ross' iconic commentary from when he was in WWE, and several fans were wondering how the legendary commentator would call the segment. One fan took it a step further and mimicked the AEW commentator with some of his iconic lines.

From the expressions to his iconic lines, the fan nailed the WWE Hall of Famer’s voice in the video.

Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns could get involved in the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes match, according to WWE personality

As the whole wrestling world was coming to terms with what they witnessed at the Elimination Chamber, one star would have been very interested in what was happening, and that is Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief still has a bone to pick with Cody Rhodes and is also one of John Cena’s long-term rivals. Sam Roberts has revealed that Roman can somehow get involved in the WrestleMania main event. He was speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast when he said:

“I think if Roman Reigns is going to be on those SmackDowns, maybe Roman Reigns is going to be on some Monday Night RAWs and we just don't know yet. But if Roman Reigns is going to SmackDown, does he get involved in Cody [Rhodes] and John Cena's [match]? Is Roman gonna somehow find a spot in that, and maybe Seth Rollins and CM Punk are left alone? Maybe Seth Rollins and CM Punk just go to WrestleMania against each other. That's not a main event if that's the case.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Roman Reigns after the shocking alliance of his cousin The Rock and John Cena.

