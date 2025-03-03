John Cena may not be the only name to challenge Cody Rhodes for his title at WWE WrestleMania 41, analyst says

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this year and is set to face Cody Rhodes for his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts feels another top name could be added to this bout, making it a Triple Threat.

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE programming after he was brutally taken out by Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2025. He missed Elimination Chamber and is currently advertised to make appearances on two episodes of SmackDown during the upcoming European Tour.

According to reports, Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. But Sam Roberts believes another route for Reigns also makes sense.

During the latest edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts put forward the idea of the OTC inserting himself into Cody Rhodes and John Cena's WrestleMania 41 match after he makes his return on WWE SmackDown. The analyst added that it could also open the door for a Rollins vs. Punk clash at The Show of Shows.

"I think if Roman Reigns is going to be on those SmackDowns, maybe Roman Reigns is going to be on some Monday Night RAWs and we just don't know yet. But if Roman Reigns is going to SmackDown, does he get involved in Cody [Rhodes] and John Cena's [match]? Is Roman gonna somehow find a spot in that, and maybe Seth Rollins and CM Punk are left alone? Maybe Seth Rollins and CM Punk just go to WrestleMania against each other. That's not a main event if that's the case," said Sam Roberts. [From 49:50 to 50:19]

Veteran slams Roman Reigns' booking in WWE

While speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno questioned Roman Reigns' lack of appearances on WWE TV in the last few months.

The wrestling veteran added that since the OTC is one of the biggest stars in the Stamford-based promotion, his absence is hurting the weekly shows.

"Bro, what type of deal does Roman have? He's never on the show. Like how many shows has Roman been on since he lost his match at WrestleMania? He's like one of their biggest stars. There used to be weekly episodic television sitting in the room, those segments. There's no more of that. And the show is suffering because of it. His character is kind of flat right now." [From 7:42 - 8:05]

It will be interesting to see how Triple H books Roman Reigns once he makes his comeback on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

