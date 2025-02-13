WWE officials' plan for CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 revealed after fan backlash (Exclusive)

There has been a lot of backlash to the rumored WrestleMania 41 direction of CM Punk that could feature him facing Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. A new report has emerged about the higher-ups in WWE and their plans for Punk.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC addressed a report made on the Q & A Show with Bill Apter, which stated that some people backstage in WWE wanted to see CM Punk face Cody Rhodes and John Cena in a Triple Threat Main Event at WrestleMania 41.

However, JoeyVotes and TC confirmed that this isn't a sentiment shared by everyone backstage. In fact, those with power, i.e., WWE officials and higher-ups, have set CM Punk's plan for WrestleMania in place, and it will be the aforementioned Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins. There is unlikely to be any change in plans now that the wheel has been set in motion.

A WWE legend thinks CM Punk will headline WrestleMania this year but expects a different response.

There is speculation that Punk is going to be involved in a match with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to satisfy WWE's three biggest superstars. However, after the February 10th episode of RAW, a match against Logan Paul was also teased.

Bully Ray stated on Busted Open Radio that even if the match is between CM Punk and Logan Paul, he doesn't see The Second City Saint headlining WrestleMania 41 this year. With that said, he also stated that he expects a more mature reaction from Punk:

"That could be a match. It's definitely not the main event," Bully Ray claimed. "I'm sure Punk would love to have that main event at WrestleMania. I don't believe he is going to go about it the same way if that wasn't to happen for him. I think he has matured enough to realize that, 'All right. The spot is not for me to have this year. Maybe next year, maybe never. Who knows?' I don't think he would be as reactionary as he was 10-12 years ago. But I also don't think he's going to be smiling ear-to-ear if it's him and Logan Paul." [27:10; 32:50 onwards]

It's going to be interesting to see whether the rumored Triple Threat match headlines WrestleMania or not - even if it's on Saturday. Some would argue that the big names in the match alone would be worthy to headline Night One in Las Vegas rather than the confirmed. Jey Uso vs Gunther World Heavyweight Title match.

