[WATCH] First look at AEW star's clown-mask killer battling Captain America in new Twisted Metal clip

Here's the first look at a popular AEW star fighting the new Captain America in the upcoming Twisted Metal series. The star is none other than Samoa Joe.

Twisted Metal is a series that is yet to be released. The show is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. The first version of the game was released back in 1995. Since then, there have been another seven games in the franchise. The latest game was released back in 2012. The streaming partner of the show is Peacock.

Recently, the streaming platform released a sneak peek of the movie. The short clip features Samoa Joe playing the main antagonist in the film, Sweet Tooth. Joe attacks Anthony Mackie in what seems to be a small casino.

Mackie is thrown around throughout the casino. While he tries to retaliate, all his efforts are in vain.

It is to be noted that the ROH World Television Champion was not voiced for the role. The voice we hear in the clip is that of popular actor Will Arnett. He is known for his work in the popular Netflix show Bojack Horseman.

The former WWE United States Champion is also the voice of King Shark in the upcoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Samoa Joe is set to wrestle former WWE Champion CM Punk on the opening night of AEW Collision

A few weeks ago, it was announced that AEW's brand-new show Collision will begin on the 17th of June. Khan also revealed that CM Punk will be making his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion on the inaugural episode.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, the AEW president made another major announcement regarding Collision. He stated that the main event of the opening night will feature The Second City Saint teaming up with the current World Tag Team Champion FTR. They will wrestle the team of the ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold in a trios match.

It is to be noted that the main event of Dynamite's opening night also featured a trios match between The Elite and the team of Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz.

