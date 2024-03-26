[Watch] Former Intercontinental Champion seen training amid rumors of AEW move

A former Intercontinental Champion has been rumored to make his debut in AEW for a while. Amid speculation about his pro wrestling future, he was recently seen training hard in the gym. The star in question is Shelton Benjamin.

Earlier this month, it was speculated that Benjamin and AEW were negotiating a contract. The 48-year-old wrestler has been one of the hottest free agents in the market since his WWE departure in September last year.

A few hours ago, on Instagram, The Gold Standard shared a video of himself working out in the gym. He also sent the following message:

"Believe in yourself, work hard, work smart, and passionately present your best self to the world," he wrote in the post's caption.

Could this be an indication of his potential arrival in the Tony Khan-led promotion? Only time will tell.

AEW star Jim Ross says he is a big fan of Shelton Benjamin

The former Intercontinental Champion has been in the pro wrestling business for over two decades. Besides achieving much success in WWE, he has had notable stints in NJPW, ROH, and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

On an episode of his Grillin' JR podcast, Jim Ross admitted being "a big fan" of Benjamin. He praised the veteran for being a team player and a hard-working performer.

"I'm a big fan of Shelton Benajmin (...) I love Shelton. A company guy, a team player. He came from a team environment, which is always important to me. I'm a big fan of his work and him as a man. He would help any locker room."

JR added that The Gold Standard would make a great mentor to many budding talents in the pro wrestling industry:

"I can just imagine what kind of mentor he would be to some of the kids, not just his color, not African-American only, but young talent. Shelton's journey has been well documented and I'm proud I got to hire him. He's a credit to the wrestling business, no question."

Shelton Benjamin has wrestled once since his exit from the Stamford-based company. In March 2024, he defeated Gilbert in Puerto Rico at the WWC La Hora De La Verdad 2024. He is set to make appearances on the independent circuit in the coming months.

Do you want to see Shelton Benjamin in AEW? Let us know using the discuss button.

Poll : Will Shelton Benjamin be a significant asset to AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion