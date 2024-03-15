Shelton Benjamin breaks silence on possibly joining AEW amid rampant rumors

Shelton Benjamin recently broke his silence on possibly signing with AEW.

Ever since Shelton Benjamin made his debut in the early 2000s, his athleticism in the ring is usually unmatched. This helped get over with the fans and win multiple championships in the company.

After his first run with the company ended, Shelton Benjamin came back to WWE and formed a strong alliance with Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Cedric Alexander and became a member of their stable, The Hurt Business. Although he received a solid push in the beginning, his star power soon fizzled out and he was released from the company again last year.

Now, rumors have started doing the rounds that Benjamin could be on his way to AEW. Speaking on Road Trip After Hours with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, Benjamin opened up on the possibility of joining AEW's roster.

“Well, I definitely think that I could help mentor, you know, a lot of talent kind of give them a better understanding of the business and also just have fun. There’s a lot of great talent there and to your point, like this is the wrestling business. We don’t want to see any company go under, like, yes I’m known for WWE, but I support wrestling and I support wrestlers. I don’t believe in tribalism. That’s a fan thing because I have friends and colleagues in every organisation and I want to see everybody succeed."

He continued:

"But, at the end of the day, I want to see everybody succeed. So, whether it be AEW or whether it be IMPACT, whether it be New Japan anywhere where I can go and I can contribute in a positive way, I’m definitely open for business and you know, there are a few dream matches that, you know, I’d love to have as well.” [19:40 - 20:30]

Shelton Benjamin wants to face Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay

Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay are two of AEW's biggest signings in recent months that have gotten the wrestling world buzzing about the potential dream matches that could take place in AEW. Even a former WWE star wants to have a match with them.

During a recent interview with Jamal Niaz on the Monopoly Events YouTube channel, Benjamin expressed interest in wanting to work with Okada and Ospreay.

"Honestly, [Kazuchika] Okada, while I’ve worked alongside him in New Japan, we never actually had a match, so I would love to work with Okada. Obviously, I would love to work with Will Ospreay because I think that guy’s phenomenal. I’ve been watching him for years and you know, people call me athletic but I mean, he does stuff that I couldn’t even — it would put me in traction to even try some of the moves he does but I would love to work with him. I think it could be a lot of fun so, those names are at the top of my list but obviously, I enjoy what I do, I love what I do and I can pretty much mesh with anybody," he said.

It remains to be seen if Shelton Benjamin receives a contract offer from Tony Khan's promotion, while the rumors of the same are rife within the wrestling world.

