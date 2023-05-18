Watch: Former World Champion makes CM Punk reference in unaired moment after AEW Dynamite

CM Punk has yet again become the most talked about AEW star this week, and amidst the rumors of his return Kenny Omega seemingly made a little reference to The Second City Saint.

The Brawl Out Incident painted AEW in a bad light and firmly divided fans between CM Punk and The Elite. Many believed that there would be no reconciliation, but The Cleaner seemingly referenced Punk after Dynamite, which has opened up more speculation on what's happening behind the scenes.

After AEW Dynamite ended, Kenny Omega cut a promo alongside The Elite and expressed how happy he is to be reunited with Hangman Page.

"AEW Collision. That’s exciting news. That all pales in comparison to something more near and dear to my heart, and that’s catching up with someone that I thought I’d maybe never be able to be in the same room with again."

Omega continued, expressing that bitter enemies could hash things out for the greater good.

"If there’s one thing that this proves, Hangman, it’s that bitter enemies, bitter rivals, men that once hated one another, can sit in a room, can sit in a ring, and hash it out for the greater good. So call me old-fashioned, but to me, that sounds like a cause for a celebration." [H/T: Fightful]

Last week, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that one person in The Elite camp is willing to make amends with CM Punk. If Omega's post-Dynamite promo is anything to go by, the report could have been referring to him.

Kenny Omega and CM Punk have one surprising thing in common

CM Punk's rumored return seems to have hit another obstacle, as a report is now alleging that the star has stepped back due to AEW refusing to bring Ace Steel back into the fold with him. However, The Second City Saint might have an ally in Kenny Omega after all.

Later during the same speech, Omega jokingly refused alcohol from Hangman Page and reminded fans that he's straight-edge, like CM Punk.

"Now hold the phone there, senior Page. Hold the telephone. Now there is a lot of things that I’m willing to try once, twice if I like it. But alcohol, now that might be a bridge too far, my friend. We just got back together, for goodness sake. I’m straight-edge, hello," Omega said. [H/T: Fightful]

While they clearly have a lot they disagree on, ideologically they seem to believe the same thing when it comes to recreational substances. Could the two men have more common ground than fans may have believed?

