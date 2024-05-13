[WATCH] Former WWE champion pays tribute to Bray Wyatt and The Fiend (separately) in unique way

A former NXT Cruiserweight Champion seemingly paid tribute to late WWE legend, Bray Wyatt with his recent move. The star also paid tribute to The Fiend during his recent match on an independent wrestling promotion.

The former WWE champion in question is Lio Rush. Lio is best known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2017 to 2020. He also won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship during his tenure. Furthermore, Rush had a brief run with AEW back in 2021. The 29-year-old star has been active on the independent scene since then.

Meanwhile, in his recent match in the Prestige wrestling promotion, Lio Rush seemingly paid tribute to Bray Wyatt and his 'The Fiend' iteration in the same match. Lio got his opponent, JAIDEN in position for Wyatt's finisher, Sister Abigail. He then turned his opponent around for The Fiend's devastating neck snap as well.

The clip of Lio Rush paying tribute to Wyatt can be seen as follows:

Speaking of the match result, Lio managed to secure victory over JAIDEN during the Prestige Roseland wrestling event. Moreover, the above clip is from last month which has been surfacing all over social media recently.

Bray Wyatt is under a WWE Legends contract

After the sad passing of Bray Wyatt back in August 2023, the wrestling world is still not over the fact that we lost a gem. Thankfully, WWE continues to respect Bray's contribution to the promotion with their commendable move.

Speaking on the Wrasslin Talk Podcast a few months ago, Wyatt's father and former WWE veteran, Mike Rotunda revealed that Bray is under a WWE Legends contract and the proceeds go to his family:

"I have to give WWE credit. They’ve done awesome helping our family out with a lot of different stuff. They put Windham on a legends contract and all the proceeds go to…Windham has four children. Luckily, we have them."

Meanwhile, WWE is reportedly bringing a new Uncle Howdy faction in memory of Bray after recent teases. Only time will tell when the new faction will be on TV.

Do you think WWE should bring back Uncle Howdy in memory of Bray Wyatt? Sound off using the discuss button.

