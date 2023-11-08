[Watch] Former WWE champion shares a workout video amid lengthy in-ring absence

AEW fans, get ready to be excited, as a former WWE Superstar is dropping hints about his highly anticipated return to the wrestling ring. The star in question is none other than Kyle O'Reilly.

O'Reilly, who is currently sidelined with an injury, was last seen in August 2022 when he, along with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, attacked The Young Bucks. The former WWE Superstar had already made a significant impact in Tony Khan's promotion where he had 15 matches, but his journey hit a roadblock when he had to undergo neck fusion surgery due to injuries sustained in the ring.

O'Reilly has been on the road to recovery since then. However, his journey back to the squared circle has been anything but smooth, as he has faced complications during his rehabilitation.

Recently, O'Reilly took to Instagram to provide a much-anticipated update on his recovery. He posted a video of himself working out at the gym, focusing on his leg.

"Getting closer every day… But for my now my legs are too sore to move," he wrote.

Check out the post below:

This cryptic message suggests that O'Reilly may be edging closer to his return to the ring, possibly hinting at an imminent comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

AEW star Adam Cole is optimistic about former WWE Superstar Kyle O'Reilly's return

Adam Cole recently provided an update on his injured friend and former teammate, Kyle O'Reilly.

Speaking an interview on the Barstool Rasslin' podcast, Cole shared that former WWE Superstar Kyle O'Reilly is progressing well and is eager to make a return to the ring.

“He’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track. There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here, and things like that."

He continued:

"He is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met for sure. Everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed, Kyle’s doing awesome, he’s seeing great, great progress, and hopefully, we’ll see him very very soon.”

O'Reilly last competed in a match in June 2022, where he faced Jon Moxley in an episode of AEW Dynamite.

Do you think O'Reilly will make his return before the end of 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here