WATCH: Former WWE champions' emotional backstage reaction to Edge's debut at AEW WrestleDream

Former WWE Superstar Edge made an incredible AEW debut at WrestleDream. Everyone in the wrestling community went berserk, including former RAW and SmackDown tag team champions FTR. Their backstage reaction to Adam Copeland's debut was captured in a video.

You can watch their reaction below:

Copeland showed up in Seattle at the end of the pay-per-view when he made the save for Darby Allin and Sting. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne attacked the babyfaces after Captain Charisma retained the TNT Championship in the main event.

The Rated-R Superstar struck Nick Wayne with a chair before spearing Luchasaurus. Christian Cage managed to escape his real-life best friend's wrath. On his way back to the locker room, he was greeted by FTR.

FTR, known as The Revival in WWE, were instrumental in helping the 10-time WWE World Champion make a miraculous comeback to wrestling in 2020. They trained Edge ahead of his return at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Adam Copeland named former WWE and current AEW stars as his dream opponents

One of the most exciting parts about wrestlers jumping ship from one company to the other is the possibility of watching fresh match-ups and potential dream clashes. With The Rated-R Superstar joining AEW, the possibilities are endless.

Speaking on the post-WrestleDream media scrum, the Ultimate Opprtunist spoke about wrestling guys he has never wrestled before. He named the likes of Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli as stars he would like to face.

"Just looking at the roster very quickly, there are fourteen names. That's just from a quick little cursory glance. Like I said, I have never faced Samoa Joe. That's really exciting to me. I have never faced or been in the same ring as Jon Moxley. Highly interesting to me. Claudio - never been in the ring. There is so many different talent here that I have respect for, Kenny Omega. That's never happened. I just met him. We've never met before." (31:38 - 32:45)

The former WrestleMania main eventer will face Luchasaurus in his first ever All Elite Wrestling match on the October 10, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite.

