[Watch] Former WWE Superstar gets drenched in blood on AEW TV; staged by Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

Adam Copeland has begun playing mind games by drenching a former WWE Superstar in blood earlier tonight on Dynamite He has seemingly teased bringing back one of his former personas for this feud. The former superstar in question is Malakai Black.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Malakai faced off against Kyle O'Reilly in singles competition. The former Undisputed Era member has come to the aid of the Rated-R Superstar as he has gone to war with the House of Black. In the end, Malakai got a massive win, adding to his momentum ahead of the pay-per-view.

To his surprise, the lights turned red, and then suddenly, a stream of what looked to be blood rained on him and covered both him and the whole ring in a pool of gnarly crimson. Moments later, Adam Copeland appeared on-screen, laughing at Black and claiming that he would see him at Double or Nothing.

This entire moment recalled Copeland's time with The Brood, and if history serves, this shows that he could bring out an even more unpredictable side of himself, which could prove troublesome for Malakai, who is looking to dethrone The Rated-R Superstar and become the TNT Champion.