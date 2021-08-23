Who were the members of 'The Brood' in WWE?

On the August 20th episode of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins received a 'Brood Bath' from Edge. It was a throwback to the persona Edge had when he was part of a faction called 'The Brood.'

The Brood was a famous faction in WWF around 1999, composed of Edge, Gangrel, and Christian. They were known for their unique gimmick and thrilling entrance. Their storyline with 'The Ministry of Darkness' is well known.

Edge cut a passionate promo at the start of SmackDown, where he elaborated on how Seth Rollins had forced him to enter the dark spaces he never wanted to revisit. Seth was met with a "Brood Bath" when he replied to Edge's promo.

A brief history of The Brood in WWE

The Brood surrounded by a ring of fire

Christian interfered in Edge's match at In Your House: Breakdown in 1998, starting their feud. Christian took the help of Gangrel to dominate the rivalry. Christian and Gangrel later convinced Edge to join them, leading to the formation of The Brood.

The Brood went on to feud with The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness in 1999, which resulted in Edge, Christian, and Gangrel joining the Ministry of Darkness. The Ministry often targeted the members of the Brood.

Edge and Gangrel decided to betray The Ministry of Darkness when the Undertaker was about to sacrifice Christian. This way, The Brood came into existence once again.

The Brood later had a rivalry with the Hardy Boyz, and the trio split when Gangrel turned on Edge. Gangrel tried to win Christian over to his side, but Christian decided to go with Edge instead. It marked the end of this WWE faction.

Gangrel was released by WWE in the upcoming years, while Edge and Christian went on to become one of the greatest tag teams in WWE's history.

In a 2020 interview with Chris Van Vliet, Gangrel stated that The Brood was majorly formed to put over Edge, which definitely worked. He stated:

"They told me from day one it was to help bring Edge in and get him ready. They said he is our future and we are strapping a rocket to him. That was the deal," Chris revealed.

Edge defeated Seth Rollins in a dream match at WWE SummerSlam 2021, where he used The Brood's music during his entrance.

