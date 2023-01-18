Watch: Heartwarming clip of Jay Briscoe and his daughter resurfaces in aftermath of untimely passing

On January 18th, Jay Briscoe passed away after a tragic car accident. Fans across the entire professional wrestling community mourned the death of the Ring of Honor legend.

Jay was a devoted family man and was acknowledged by his colleagues for being a great father. A heartwarming clip of the former ROH World Champion and his daughter has now resurfaced on social media.

The clip was originally posted by Ring of Honor back in 2020, as Jay was seen helping his daughter with her cheer routine at home.

Bill Apter paid tribute to Jay Briscoe after his tragic death

The entire wrestling world mourned Jay Briscoe's death after the news was broken by Tony Khan on Twitter. Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Bill Apter also paid homage to the former ROH World Champion while speaking on the latest edition of UnSKripted.

ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling @ringofhonor It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. https://t.co/5wB6HpVY0x

Apter mentioned how he had the opportunity to hang out with The Briscoes backstage at ROH. He also spoke about interacting with the two at Steve Corino's wedding. He said:

"I had the opportunity to hang out with him and his brother, of course, backstage at Ring of Honor quite a bit. On a personal end here, he was such a nice, sweet, fun loving guy. I remember being at Steve Corino's wedding many years ago and The Briscoes were there and I had such a wonderful time with both of them. It's such a tragedy that a young guy, who is such a devoted family man as well, has passed in an automobile accident."

In the aftermath of Jay Briscoe's passing away, his wife, Ashley Pugh, took to social media to provide a heartbreaking update by revealing that their daughter is set to undergo surgery following the accident.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

