[Watch] Jade Cargill seemingly recycled an old AEW spot at WWE Backlash

Jade Cargill was AEW's inaugural TBS Champion before she was a WWE Superstar. It appears the rising star used one of her old All Elite spots in her first WWE title match at Backlash France on Saturday.

The first-ever Backlash France PLE saw Cargill and Bianca Belair defeat The Kabuki Warriors to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The penultimate match went just over 17 minutes and ended with Cargill catching Kairi Sane in mid-air with Jaded, allowing Belair to finish Asuka off with the KOD for the pin.

Fans on social media quickly noticed Big Money Jade's finish to Kairi was similar to how she finished off Skye Blue on January 6, 2023, at AEW Battle of The Belts V, as seen below. The main difference is how Jade rolled The Pirate Princess over so that The EST could handle The Empress of Tomorrow. She went right to the pin in the Skye match.

Backlash marked Cargill's sixth televised match for WWE and the tenth overall. Her last All Elite match was the rematch loss to then-TBS Champion Kris Statlander on the September 15, 2023 edition of Rampage.

Cargill's character has been a bit brash in AEW and WWE, but the 31-year-old took to X after Backlash and portrayed a softer side when thanking her supporters.

"[red heart emoji] [face holding back tears emoji] [trophy emoji]. I want to say this with my chest….and this is me being the most vulnerable…as a person who has a target on her back all the time. The ones who are happy for me. Thank you. This is such an amazing moment in my career…in 3 years. What I have accomplished. God is great," Jade Cargill wrote.

