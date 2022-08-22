Watch: Jon Moxley uses former WWE stablemate's signature move at a non-AEW event

Jon Moxley has been busy as the interim AEW World Champion in Tony Khan's promotion. He recently used his Shield brother Seth Rollins' move at a non-AEW event.

However, he seems to be an equally busy man outside of AEW. At a recent Wrestling Revolver show, MOX teamed up with his Switchblade Conspiracy teammate Sami Callihan for a tag team match.

During the bout, Moxley took a page out of Seth Rollins' book as he hit James Logan with a brutal Curb Stomp. Curb Stomp is Seth's top finishing move.

Watch the GIF of Moxley hitting the Stomp:

Moxley and Rollins were part of The Shield during their time together in WWE. The two men broke onto the scene alongside their third stablemate, Roman Reigns. The trio became one of the hottest acts in all of professional wrestling. All three members of the group also held championships at the same time.

Before departing WWE for AEW, Moxley won the WWE Championship, the United States Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship as well. He even held the RAW Tag Team Titles with Rollins.

Jon Moxley is feuding with CM Punk and was criticized by Jim Cornette for a recent segment

Jon Moxley is currently feuding with CM Punk on AEW. The AEW World Champion made his return to the company after MOX's successful title defense against Chris Jericho.

The two men engaged in a wild brawl on the latest episode of Dynamite, one that Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, he said:

"It was honestly like you see an independent show where you have a star who has got his sh** together and is recognized, and people know who he is, and he's coming to work with the local indie guy. And they're trying to work with each other, but one guy looks like a star that's together and composed and articulate, and the other guy [Jon Moxley] looks like he's f**king trying to do a promo for smart fans and talk himself into it, and Moxley did the spooky voice indie style stuff,"

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



- @JonMoxley

#SundayFunBEY @PWRevolver @TheSamiCallihan and @JonMoxley may not always be at the same place at the same time, but when you see Switchblades on the card, you know sh*t is going down!" " @TheSamiCallihan and @JonMoxley may not always be at the same place at the same time, but when you see Switchblades on the card, you know sh*t is going down!"- @JonMoxley #SundayFunBEY @PWRevolver https://t.co/Ap5Uzv3FtE

Moxley and Punk will cross paths in the main event of this week's Dynamite in a title unification bout.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil