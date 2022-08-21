"Everybody else's punches looked like sh*t" - Wrestling legend slams Jon Moxley for sabotaging brawl with former WWE Superstar

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on the recent promo battle between Jon Moxley and CM Punk on AEW Dynamite this week.

The two threw multiple shades at each other, possibly blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality to intensify their rivalry. From referencing John Cena to The Shield, Punk didn't hold back in making Moxley realize he has never been the top dog in his career.

Meanwhile, The Purveyor of Violence cited The Straight Edge Superstar's alleged money-minded approach behind returning to the business. This instigated a wild brawl between the two wrestling stalwarts, prompting security to intervene.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette drew vast comparisons between CM Punk and Jon Moxley by dubbing the latter a 'local indie guy' in this segment:

"It was honestly like you see an independent show where you have a star who has got his sh** together and is recognized, and people know who he is, and he's coming to work with the local indie guy. And they're trying to work with each other, but one guy looks like a star that's together and composed and articulate, and the other guy [Jon Moxley] looks like he's f**king trying to do a promo for smart fans and talk himself into it, and Moxley did the spooky voice indie style stuff," Cornette said. (0:22 )

The veteran wrestling manager also held The Purveyor of Violence responsible for making the spot look bad by throwing weak punches:

"Then they have the fight and Jesus Christ for a guy who literally likes to pummel people into jelly with his bare hands, according to him. Moxley can't throw a punch to save his life. Can he? And conversely when he gets hit with a punch, he doesn't move his head at all. So everybody else's punches looked like sh**," he added. (2:34)

You can check out the full show below:

Jon Moxley will face CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

The feud between Jon Moxley and CM Punk grew immensely in a single segment, forcing the company to make a landscape-changing announcement.

The two men will face each other in a title vs. title match to crown the new Undisputed AEW World Champion next week on AEW Dynamite.

The decision to book a pay-per-view caliber bout on the flagship program just weeks before All Out alludes to the company possibly having different plans for the high-profile program.

However, Dave Meltzer has reported that both men are still penciled to headline AEW All Out next month. Fans will have to wait and see which star will reign supreme in this heated feud.

Will fans see a string of clashes between Punk and Moxley leading up to their rubber match? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. Who are you rooting for? CM Punk Jon Moxley 3 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh