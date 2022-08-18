5 Reasons why CM Punk vs Jon Moxley is on AEW Dynamite instead of at All Out 2022

CM Punk and Jon Moxley are finally kicking off one of the most inevitable feuds in AEW's history so far. After a heated promo from Punk, Moxley finally appeared only for tensions to lead straight into an unrestricted brawl.

However, some fans took to social media after the show advertised that the two champions are set to have their unification match this coming Wednesday on Dynamite. With one of the most anticipated clashes in AEW taking place during free television instead of a pay-per-view, could there be more to it than we know?

Continue reading as we list 5 reasons why CM Punk vs Jon Moxley will take place during next week's AEW Dynamite instead of at All Out 2022.

#5 Simply to enhance TV ratings and hooking fans into staying tune

AEW's ratings have been under immense pressure this year.

Like most businesses, All Elite Wrestling has targets it needs to reach every business quarter. And since AEW is on TV, viewership and ratings are at the forefront.

The promotion has struggled to push past 1M viewers per week in 2022, usually capping off around 900K instead. These numbers are far better than 2020, but lacking compared to WWE. It's likely something that advertisers will look to before deciding to fund television shows.

CM Punk taking on Jon Moxley during a Dynamite episode will potentially bring in a staggering amount of viewers, and likely be what Tony Khan is aiming for.

#4 It's only the beginning, and the feud will lead to a final confrontation at All Out 2022

D1 Climax Ω 🧹 @DrainBamager Tony Khan said... WHY WAIT FOR ALL OUT?



AEW World Championship Unification in Cleveland NEXT WEEK. Tony Khan said... WHY WAIT FOR ALL OUT?AEW World Championship Unification in Cleveland NEXT WEEK. https://t.co/Wy5Mdfxc2x

While AEW has notably had very short feuds in the past, most notably when CM Punk and Eddie Kingston had their well-received clash end after only one match. Despite this, the sheer size of Moxley vs. Punk might just lead to a lengthy feud to capitalize.

As their heated back-and-forth attack last night suggests, the two champions are not fans of each other. Next week's World Championship match will likely only be the beginning of their feud, leading up to a final clash at All Out 2022. At the event, only one will walk away with the title.

Unfortunately, until the two men come face-to-face next week, fans will simply have to wait and see.

#3 CM Punk has been away for too long and AEW likely doesn't want to waste more time

Unfortunately, CM Punk was barely a World Champion for a week before he broke the news about his foot injury. The Second-City Saint was then forced to step back while a new tournament for the interim-World Champion began in his stead. Jon Moxley then emerged victorious after defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door.

Before his triumphant return during last week's Dynamite, Punk was last seen on television on June 3rd. After 2 months, AEW is likely trying to play catch-up with all their initial plans with Punk as the World Champion. The veteran's injury possibly derailed the careers of many stars, notably MJF, who could have been lining up for memorable feuds with the champion.

Next week's AEW Dynamite could likely just be to get the inevitable unification match out of the way in order to proceed to more meaningful stories.

#2 It's the opportune moment for MJF to return, cost CM Punk the match, and challenge Jon Moxley at All Out

ビリー 🌸 #Suzu5Star @SryItsBilly I really think we are heading towards CM Punk vs MJF at all out, the story writes itself.



The rubber match, MJF wants to take AEW’s top prize due to all his issues with AEW. It just makes too much sense I really think we are heading towards CM Punk vs MJF at all out, the story writes itself.The rubber match, MJF wants to take AEW’s top prize due to all his issues with AEW. It just makes too much sense https://t.co/Wqhf66rNir

MJF was last seen during his now infamous AEW-Pipe bomb promo where he went as far as calling Tony Khan a mark. Since then, fans have been desperately clamoring for the Salt of the Earth to return, but there's been absolutely no word from Friedman.

Shortly before his recent feud against Wardlow, MJF had one of the best-received feuds against CM Punk, his childhood hero. Now that Punk has returned and is solely distracted by Moxley, Friedman could take a page from Edge's playbook and take the ultimate opportunity.

MJF might have the best time to return next week, costing CM Punk the title and even capturing the unified AEW World Championship belt from Moxley at All Out 2022.

#1 CM Punk might finally turn heel in AEW, and betray the fans while cheating to beat Jon Moxley

Punk is a Heyman Guy!

The AEW World Champion is currently the biggest babyface in the promotion, resulting in some of the biggest crowd pops every time his theme music hits. Punk has often joked about this himself, pointing out that he can't possibly act tough when the audience is that happy to see him. However, longtime fans of the veteran will recall that he was often at his best as a heel in WWE.

During his WWE run, the star's most notable heel turn was his Best in the World run while being World Champion. Even today, many fans are still referring back to this run, especially since he took on the McMahon family, with some calling it his peak. Could next Wednesday's Dynamite Championship match finally open the door for CM Punk to go back to being one of the most hated wrestlers in the industry, even moving to take on Tony Khan?

Due to how heated their feud has been, coupled with all the naysayers from the moment he returned, the Second-City Saint might finally crack and instead revel in the boos from the crowd.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil