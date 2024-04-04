Watch: Kris Statlander gets into backstage confrontation with male AEW star

Kris Statlander is one of the more popular wrestlers on the AEW roster. It seems she is getting involved in a feud with great potential, in which a team member has turned on his partner and turned heel.

That wrestler is Trent Barretta, who turned on his partner, Orange Cassidy on the last episode of AEW: Dynamite. Trent and Orange are part of Best Friends, and they locked horns with Young Bucks in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Semi-Final. The intense match saw some high spots until Matthew was rolled up for a win by Young Bucks. The Bucks now have a shot at the Tag Team Championships at the pay-per-view Dynasty, later this month.

Best Friends fans were disappointed with the defeat, however, what shocked them was Barretta bringing down Cassidy with a running knee strike, breaking up a potential Best Friends embrace. Incidentally, Trent was prior fed an exposed turnbuckle during the match by Matthew Jackson.

Best Friends has been a team for around five years, and the move has raised several questions among fans. There will certainly be repercussions, what with the original member Chuck Taylor experiencing it all first-hand. A post-match, backstage video shows Trent walking away in a huff while someone in the background asks him the reason why he did what he did. A while later, Kris Statlander confronts Matthew and asks him the same:

"EXCLUSIVE! After a shocking turn of events on last night's #AEWDynamite, our cameras try to catch up with @trentylocks backstage." the post read.

The stable is one of the beloved ones in AEW, with the original partners Trent and Chuck Taylor forming it even before Tony Khan started the Jacksonville-based company and being active in other wrestling promotions, including NJPW and ROH. In AEW, other wrestlers, including Kris Statlander, Danhausen, and Wheeler Yuta have aligned with Best Friends.

Kris Statlander reveals her hate for a male AEW star

The former TBS Champion has revealed her hate for an AEW star who's more active on the ROH roster - none other than Serpentico. Serpentico is also active quite a bit on X. Recently, the high-flyer reacted to a post by John Silver, and Serpentico took the opportunity to diss Statlander.

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien posted about her hate for Serpentico in playful banter and ordered Nyla Rose, another female AEW wrestler to 'get him'.

Serpentico is most commonly used as an enhancement talent and has had several matches on AEW Dark. It remains to be seen how what's in store for Kris Statlander in AEW, now that the team she's a part of has one less member.

