[Watch] Mark Henry couldn't control himself after finding out about Brock Lesnar's possible WrestleMania 40 match

WrestleMania 40 is still months away, but that hasn't stopped WWE stars from setting up the stage for the mega event. Gunther recently called out Brock Lesnar for a match, and we're sure many fans would relate to Mark Henry's live reaction to the challenge.

The Imperium leader was a guest on Busted Open's Holiday special stream on YouTube and briefly opened up about the one match he wanted to have in WWE.

Comparing Brock Lesnar to the final boss in video games, Gunther made it clear that he would love to wrestle the former at WrestleMania 40. For those unaware, it is a match that has been rumored to happen since the last Royal Rumble event.

The Busted Open panelists were visibly excited after hearing Gunther's comments, with Mark Henry's reaction arguably being the best.

The AEW personality couldn't contain his emotions as he could be seen rolling in his chair in excitement over the prospect of seeing Brock Lesnar and Gunther in a hard-hitting pro wrestling match.

You can view Henry's response in the short clip below (from 00:10 onwards). Bully Ray also gave a thumbs up as the possible Gunther vs. Lesnar match got the approval of everyone in the room:

The latest on Brock Lesnar's WWE status heading into WrestleMania

The Beast Incarnate has not graced WWE programming since he put Cody Rhodes over at SummerSlam 2023 and hugged The American Nightmare after their highly acclaimed match.

Lesnar has since been on a hiatus, something the WWE Universe has grown accustomed to seeing following his return more than a decade ago.

With the Royal Rumble coming soon, there is hope among fans regarding seeing Lesnar at the premium live event. A report from Sescoops couldn't confirm Brock Lesnar's availability for the Rumble, but sources have indicated that the former Universal Champion will be featured on the WrestleMania 40 card.

Regarding his opponent, WWE is still reportedly going over various options and has yet to decide who Lesnar will face in Philadelphia next year.

Should Gunther be Lesnar's opponent for The Show of Shows, or is there a better alternative out there? Sound off in the comments section below.

