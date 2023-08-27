[WATCH] Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) pays tribute to Bray Wyatt at AEW All In 2023

The AEW All In Zero Hour was incredibly newsworthy as Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) made a shocking appearance as a member of the audience. What most fans missed from the brief cameo was Mone's tribute to Bray Wyatt as she was seen sporting an armband with "Windham" written on it.

The professional wrestling fraternity is mourning the passing of one of its greatest-ever minds in pro wrestling as Bray Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 after reportedly suffering a heart attack. The entire industry has come together to pay homage to the former WWE Champion, as several talents from outside WWE have also posted tributes on social media.

No one expected Mercedes Mone to show up at Wembley, but it has certainly helped get more eyes on AEW's biggest show. Several fans also caught Mone remembering Bray Wyatt, who she worked with as a colleague for years in WWE.

As you can check out in the short clip, the former WWE Women's Champion ensured that she honored The Eater of Worlds with an incredible gesture:

Expand Tweet

Has Mercedes Mone signed with AEW after All In?

The rumors of Mone possibly appearing at AEW All In gathered steam after she posted photos of being in London. The 31-year-old star, who has made it a habit of swerving viewers, even commented on AEW and admitted they had successfully created a massive entity with All In.

The speculation of the AEW fanbase came true as Mercedes Mone was shown in the crowd during the Zero Hour pre-show. AEW introduced Mercedes as a seven-time world champion but did not specify whether she has officially joined the promotion.

The former WWE star has not wrestled since May. She last competed at NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2023, where she lost to Willow Nightingale and sadly suffered an ankle injury. Mone has been out of action ever since, but rumors of her potential move to AEW have continued to be discussed online.

Expand Tweet

Was her All In appearance a sign of her AEW signing? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for all the updates.