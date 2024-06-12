[Watch] MJF reacts to WWE Superstar imitating him with a two-word message

Former AEW World Champion MJF recently unearthed and reacted to a clip of a WWE Superstar impersonating him. The superstar impersonating him would be Dijak.

Friedman has been wrestling for almost a decade now and has already become one of the biggest stars despite being under 30. He now stands as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion with 406 days. He returned at Double or Nothing 2024 after an almost five-month hiatus, much to the delight of the fans.

Earlier tonight, a fan wondered what it would be like if MJF and Dijak were to meet. The NXT Superstar replied that they had done so on multiple occasions and had even been in the ring together. He also talked about how there was a video of him impersonating Friedman.

Much to his surprise, the AEW star still had the video and posted it for all to see.

"Weird day," the AEW star tweeted.

MJF had a wholesome interaction with another WWE Superstar

Upon his return to AEW, the former world champion adopted a new moniker, calling himself The Wolf of Wrestling. This was because he was shifting to working on his own without friends, something he had done in the past.

AEW promoted his new t-shirt but called him "The Lone Wolf." Friedman quickly replied and corrected them, believing that the nickname belonged to WWE Superstar Baron Corbin.

Corbin ended up complimenting the shirt, saying that it was money. MJF thanked him for the support.

At this point, it is safe to say that he has returned to his roots and is shifting away from relying on others after the betrayal he received at the hands of Adam Cole. With the leader of the Undisputed Kingdom still not being cleared for action, it seems this feud will be put on pause in the meantime.

But with the Forbidden Door around the corner, MJF could end up facing someone else in the meantime. Rush, whom he got into a confrontation with, is a potential candidate for his opponent.

