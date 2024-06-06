"Thanks B Dog" - MJF responds to WWE SmackDown star's message

The former AEW World Champion MJF responded to a current WWE SmackDown after mentioning him and getting a reaction on social media. Max offered his appreciation for the star in his response.

The WWE SmackDown star in question is Baron Corbin. The former Money in the Bank winner was recently drafted to the blue brand after a decent run on the developmental brand, NXT. Meanwhile, Corbin has been acknowledged on social media by none other than The Salf of the Earth.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently got some brand-new merchandise following his return to AEW at Double or Nothing. AEW's official 'X' handle revealed a 'Lone Wolf' shirt for their online shop. Max took notice of the shirt and corrected the company by saying that the 'Lone Wolf' nickname has already been taken by WWE Superstar Baron Corbin.

Trending

Interestingly, Corbin also took notice of Max mentioning his name and acknowledging his old nickname, 'Lone Wolf.' Baron Corbin appreciated the new shirt, calling it money. Meanwhile, MJF has sent out another response to Corbin's message:

"Thanks B dog!" Max wrote.

Expand Tweet

MJF made his return on AEW Dynamite this week

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his first appearance on the flagship show in over five months. It was the follow-up to his blockbuster return at Double or Nothing.

The former AEW World Champion took shots at the major All Elite stars, such as Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay in his usual style. He was also interrupted by Rush and the segment ended with a brawl between the two.

Moreover, it seems like Max will be feuding with the Lucha Libre star Rush following this week's episode of Dynamite. Only time will tell where the story goes from here in the coming weeks.

Do you think Maxwell will become the AEW world champion again? Sound off using the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback