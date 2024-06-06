WWE SmackDown star reacts to major MJF announcement; AEW star responds

A WWE SmackDown Superstar recently took to social media to react to a major announcement related to AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). The star being referred to is Baron Corbin.

Corbin has been a part of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut since 2012. He started his career on the company's developmental brand, NXT, and shifted to the main roster in 2016, where he won the United States Championship. The 39-year-old returned to the white and gold brand in 2023 and won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Bron Breakker. The duo was split and shifted to the main roster in the 2024 Draft.

Meanwhile, MJF is cementing his name as one of the brightest talents in the pro wrestling world and has already won the AEW World Championship once.

Trending

All Elite Wrestling's official X/Twitter handle recently made a major announcement, showcasing the new MJF t-shirt, calling it the "Lone Wolf." However, the 28-year-old corrected the company by writing that it was "The Wolf of Wrestling" because Lone Wolf was already taken by Baron Corbin.

This caught Corbin's attention, and he replied to MJF with a four-word message, showcasing his love for the t-shirt.

"That shirt is money! [fire emoji]," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The former AEW World Champion has now responded to the SmackDown Superstar with a three-word message.

"Thanks, B dog!" he replied.

Check out his response below:

Expand Tweet

Matt Morgan wanted to see MJF in WWE

During a recent edition of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said that he believed MJF should have joined WWE instead of staying in AEW.

Morgan also mentioned that the 28-year-old would be very good on the microphone and in-ring against top WWE stars.

"I get you [MJF] wanna be the superhero of AEW. You wanna be the biggest fish possible in the smallest pond possible. You're bigger than this, MJF! You could be the biggest fish there. I wish he would have went there. I really do wish he would have went to WWE because he is a talent that could not have just swum. I think he could have sharked on people. I think he could have ate tons of people in that company on promos, on the microphone, and in the ring, that company being WWE. I really wanted to see him go there," he said.

It will be interesting to see if MJF joins the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback