"You're bigger than this" - Matt Morgan says major AEW star made a mistake by not joining WWE

Several former AEW stars have signed with WWE after their contracts expired with Tony Khan's promotion. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan thinks recently returned top AEW star MJF should have done the same.

The former AEW World Champion's contract with Tony Khan's promotion reportedly expired earlier this year. While off television for several months, rumors suggested he could head to WWE. However, the 28-year-old recently returned at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan expressed his disappointment in MJF's decision to continue with AEW instead of moving to the Stamford-based company. He claimed The Salt of the Earth would have had much success in WWE.

"I get you wanna be the superhero of AEW. You wanna be the biggest fish possible in the smallest pond possible. You're bigger than this, MJF. You could be the biggest fish there. I wish he would have went there. I really do wish he would have went to WWE because he is a talent that not could have just swam. I think he could have like sharked on people. I think he could have ate tons of people in that company on promos, on the microphone, and in the ring, that company being WWE. I really wanted to see him go there." [56:14 - 56:48]

Matt Morgan wants to see another AEW star in WWE

Matt Morgan does not just wish to see MJF jump ship and join the Stamford-based company, but he would also love to see former AEW World Tag Champion Ricky Starks do the same.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, the TNA legend predicted that Starks would thrive under Triple H's leadership with his talent and skills. He also claimed the company would benefit from signing the AEW star.

"I do think he could thrive there. I do because he works his b*tt off and he's shown us every opportunity they give him, he improves moving forward, right? The more mic time you give him, he gets better than the time he was out there before, right? In the ring, he gets better than the time you saw him previously. So, that's what kind of talent he is. I think he's charismatic as hell and he thinks he's a star. He treats himself like a star, right? That's half the battle. I think he could be good for WWE. I really really do and I hope they get him. I really do. And for his sake, because I think he can do so much more than what AEW lets him do."

While MJF has seemingly signed a new deal with Tony Khan's promotion, it would be interesting to see if Ricky Starks does the same or leaves AEW to join the Stamford-based company when his contract expires.

