5 Dream WWE matches for MJF we will not get to see

MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) has quelled rumors of joining WWE by appearing at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The former World Champion declared his loyalty to the Tony Khan-led company and announced that he would not leave the promotion.

The announcement was bittersweet, as many fans were impatiently waiting for MJF's return. Meanwhile, others wanted him to sign with WWE, where he could have competed in numerous dream matches. There were rumors of him joining the Stamford-based company after the 28-year-old's AEW deal seemingly expired at the start of 2024.

Many thought a feud between Kevin Owens and MJF would have been perfect. Cody Rhodes even gave The Devil a shoutout after he won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, the AEW star might not join the global juggernaut in the near future. In this list, we will look at five WWE dream matches for Friedman that we will not see anytime soon.

#5 Drew McIntyre and MJF could have had a stellar bout

Drew McIntyre is one of the most intense wrestlers in WWE and has produced numerous entertaining matches in recent years. At WrestleMania XL, he defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he lost the gold in no time after Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

McIntyre later lost a Fatal Four Way match to determine the number one contender for Priest's championship. He is currently feuding with The Judgment Day member and CM Punk.

A grueling match pitting McIntyre against a debuting MJF would have amazed fans worldwide. The Scotsman and the AEW star are known for delivering incredible promos. Hence, they could have had compelling promo battles in the build-up to their potential showdown.

#4 A potential feud between MJF and Finn Balor is no longer in the cards

MJF once revealed that he was a 'paint dummy' for Finn Balor during the latter's NXT tenure. He was also part of an on-screen anger management session featuring Daniel Bryan and Kane in the global juggernaut. However, The Devil could have topped all that by engaging in a potential feud against Balor.

Both stars are athletic and are known for their character work. Hence, they could have been booked in a stellar feud on WWE TV if Friedman joined the company this year.

Expand Tweet

Balor is currently a part of The Judgement Day. He has teased parting ways with the faction after his recent issues with Damian Priest.

#3 The Salt of the Earth might not be able to experience what working with Seth Rollins does to a wrestler's career

Seth Rollins is a dream opponent for many, and WWE could have pitted the former AEW World Champion against The Architect if he joined the promotion. A potential rivalry could have seen the two stars locking horns at major premium live events and creating some unforgettable memories for fans.

Rollins and Friedman are among the most popular names in pro wrestling today. As a result, a potential program featuring the two would have been a financial success for the global juggernaut. However, the rivalry may not be possible after The Devil announced that he would remain with AEW.

#2 Roman Reigns and MJF could have changed the landscape of pro wrestling

Roman Reigns hasn't returned to television since his loss at WrestleMania XL, and a debuting MJF would have been a credible opponent for The Tribal Chief.

A feud with Roman Reigns would have elevated The Devil's status as a pro wrestler. It could have also seen the AEW star interact with other top names like Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and The Rock.

The dream rivalry could have changed the landscape of pro wrestling, given the popularity of the names involved. But with Friedman re-signing with the Jacksonville-based company, fans will have to wait longer to know who's better in the ring, The Tribal Chief or The Salt of the Earth.

#1 Brock Lesnar could have taken MJF to Suplex City

Brock Lesnar is a man of few words. Meanwhile, MJF is one of the best promo artists in pro wrestling. Hence, they could have had an incredible rivalry, where WWE could have showcased the clash of their contrasting personalities.

The Beast Incarnate is among the most feared performers in the ring. A potential victory over a name like Lesnar would have cemented The Devil as the new face of WWE.