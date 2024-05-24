Roman Reigns to make his WWE return in August? Exploring why it is the perfect time

Roman Reigns chose revenge over victory and lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Since then, The Tribal Chief has taken a hiatus from WWE TV, with no news of when and where he will return to the squared circle.

Of course, lack of news does not stop fans from speculating. Every time a premium live event comes around, fans expect Roman Reigns to show up. One of the premium live events in which Reigns has the highest chance of returning is SummerSlam 2024.

It so happens that Xero News revealed that the new Bloodline Saga will initiate at Clash at the Castle 2024. It's scheduled for June 15th, 2024 in OVO Hydra in Scotland. If the new Bloodline Saga begins at Clash at the Castle, one can expect Jimmy Uso and possibly, even Jey Uso's involvement in the story. Following that, SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled for August 3rd, 2024.

Now, by the time SummerSlam 2024 comes around, the new chapter of The Bloodline Saga will reach a boiling point. Solo Sikoa will try to establish his dominance by unleashing Tama Tonga on others, and maybe add more members to the new Bloodline. In fact, Paul Heyman can get caught in the cross-fire which is when The Tribal Chief returns to save The Wise-Man and start his babyface journey.

Interestingly, The Rock will finish filming The Smashing Machine on August 1st, 2024, making it quite possible for him to return at The Biggest Party of the Summer. If both of them return at the same time, it can lead to a babyfaces vs. heels of The Bloodline as well!

Roman Reigns was against a major star winning the Undisputed WWE Championship

When The Rock returned to WWE, he wanted to save WrestleMania by dethroning Roman Reigns and becoming the new champion. However, the WWE Universe ensured WWE did not take away Cody Rhodes' main event spot.

It so happens that The Tribal Chief and Triple H were firmly against the idea of The Rock dethroning Reigns. The match between Reigns and Rock does not need a title to be main-event-worthy in any shape or form.

Currently, Reigns is scheduled to wrap up filming for the upcoming action-comedy 'Good Fortune' next week.