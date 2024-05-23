Solo Sikoa's reign as Bloodline leader to come crashing down soon? Exploring the strategic process

  • home icon
By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified May 23, 2024 12:08 GMT
Solo Sikoa has removed Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline.
Solo Sikoa has taken over as the acting leader of The Bloodline and revealed that it was Roman Reigns himself who ordered Sikoa to take over. Paul Heyman has claimed that he hasn't spoken to The Tribal Chief since WrestleMania XL, but The Enforcer said Reigns has spoken to Sikoa.

Interestingly, there is no way to verify the truth. Furthermore, it is quite unbelievable that The Wiseman hasn't spoken to The Tribal Chief since April 2024. So, what if it's Paul Heyman who is lying to Solo Sikoa and plotting Reigns' comeback?

Heyman's claim that he hasn't spoken to Reigns can be the lie that gave Sikoa the confidence to do whatever he wants in the name of The Tribal Chief. However, there have been instances where Reigns and Heyman have secretly plotted someone's downfall, for example, Brock Lesnar in 2022.

In a similar fashion, it is possible that Paul Heyman is in touch with Roman Reigns. The two know that Solo Sikoa is lying about speaking to Reigns, and the duo is planning for The Tribal Chief's comeback. If The Wiseman plays his cards right, Roman can strike Solo Sikoa at his weakest moment.

Zilla Fatu commented about Solo Sikoa becoming The Bloodline's leader

When The Rock returned to WWE, he wanted to go after Roman Reigns to replace him as 'The Head of the Table'. However, the storyline changed and Rock aligned with Reigns against Cody Rhodes. Now, with Sikoa having taken over as the leader, it indicates that the family members are all fighting for that one title.

Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, commented about the situation during an interview with MuscleManMalcolm.

I think it's dangerous. It definitely opened a lot of people's eyes because it's like with the story, with The Bloodline story, there's so many perspectives, so many opinions, and so many outlooks with this story. There's no belt involved. Everybody going for that necklace."

Both The Rock and Roman Reigns have taken time off WWE TV. Once they return, The Bloodline saga's next chapter will kick off!

