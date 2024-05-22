"It's dangerous" - Roman Reigns' cousin addresses Solo Sikoa's Bloodline amid rumors of joining the group

In Roman Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa has created a new version of The Bloodline with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa on WWE SmackDown. Since then, many have acknowledged how dangerous that group is, including one of The Tribal Chief's cousins outside the company.

The person in question is Zilla Fatu. Umaga's son has been an active in-ring competitor for nearly two years. While he wrestles at Reality of Wrestling and GCW, The Main One hopes to follow in his family's footsteps and join the Stamford-based company. He even expressed his desire to be part of The Bloodline storyline, as many speculated he could play a role in a potential civil war within the faction.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla commented on the new formation of The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa's leadership, dubbing it "dangerous." The latter took control of the faction in Reigns' absence. After he eliminated Jimmy Uso from the group, The Enforcer added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

"[What's your thoughts on the new Bloodline with Solo and Tama and Guerrillas of Destiny in general?] I think it's dangerous. It definitely opened a lot of people's eyes because it's like with the story, with The Bloodline story, there's so many perspectives, so many opinions, and so many outlooks with this story. There's no belt involved. Everybody going for that necklace,'' he said. [9:06 - 9:48]

Zilla Fatu took a shot at Roman Reigns

In his interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla Fatu also took a shot at his cousin, Roman Reigns. The Reality of Wrestling star claimed all family members sit on a round table. Hence, The Tribal Chief was not The Head of The Table.

Meanwhile, he surprisingly compared the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to a "crazy" schoolboy standing on the top of the table screaming.

"He's [Roman Reigns] like one of those kids in the school who is like the crazy one where they stand on top of the table [screaming]. Yeah, he's one of those, you know. Here we are just looking at him like, 'Okay, okay, wait till it's our time,' you know! But we all try to be the one but me personally, I feel like I'm The Main One," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Zilla Fatu would get involved in The Bloodline storyline and whether he would side with Solo Sikoa or Roman Reigns in a potential civil war.

