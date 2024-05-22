Roman Reigns to replace major star & more - 3 punishments for Solo Sikoa if he's lying about talking to The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns is on a well-deserved break from WWE following WrestleMania 40 Night Two. In his absence, The Bloodline has undergone major changes as Solo Sikoa has assumed leadership of the group.

He has been making major decisions without consulting Paul Heyman. On the SmackDown after 'Mania, he replaced Jimmy Uso with Tama Tonga in the faction. Earlier this month, Sikoa also welcomed Tonga Loa to the group.

On a recent edition of SmackDown, Sikoa confronted Paul Heyman after the latter disclosed that he was not in touch with Roman Reigns. The former NXT North American Champion claimed that The Tribal Chief appointed him to lead The Bloodline in his absence. However, many fans are skeptical about his claim.

If Solo Sikoa's claim turned out to be false, what would be the repercussions? Here are three potential punishments for The Enforcer if he is lying about his recent chat with The Tribal Chief.

#3 Roman Reigns removes Solo Sikoa from the faction

Solo Sikoa has asserted that he is in touch with Roman Reigns amid the latter's WWE hiatus. To validate his claim, The Wiseman may contact The Tribal Chief in the coming weeks.

If it is discovered that Sikoa's claim is unfounded and he has not communicated with Reigns following WrestleMania, there can be significant repercussions.

When Roman Reigns returns, he can excommunicate Sikoa from the group for lying and mistreating Heyman. The Head of the Table may also discipline Bloodline's fresh recruits, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa since they were involved too.

#2 Reigns replaces Sikoa with Jacob Fatu

The Bloodline saga is known for its unforgettable debuts and comebacks. Reigns might just continue the trend by recruiting Jacob Fatu to the faction and removing Sikoa. The Tribal Chief is a master manipulator, and he could easily persuade Fatu to join his cause if WWE plans to book a civil war within the group.

For those unaware, Jacob Fatu is a member of the Anoa'i family and a former world champion. If Sikoa and Tonga attempt to turn on their leader, Fatu could come to the aid of the real Tribal Chief.

#1 The Tribal Chief may send Jimmy Uso to take out Solo Sikoa

Jimmy Uso hasn't made an appearance on WWE TV since Solo Sikoa booted him out of The Bloodline on the SmackDown after WrestleMania. Meanwhile, reports have indicated that Jimmy has suffered an undisclosed injury, forcing him to be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

If the injury isn't serious, he could make his return soon and take out Sikoa by the orders of Reigns. The Enforcer possibly kicked Jimmy Uso out of the faction because the latter refused to betray his long-time leader. Jimmy and Reigns might be in contact, and the latter could instruct his cousin to teach The Enforcer a lesson by taking him out.

Jimmy could also make an appearance on RAW to express remorse for his past actions and unite with Jey Uso. The twins might eventually take on Sikoa in Reigns' absence.